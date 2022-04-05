Twitter Reveals Edit Button Under Development

Twitter revealed today it is working on an Edit button. The ability to edit a tweet has been a long-awaited Twitter feature.

A tweet from the main Twitter account on April Fool's Day also said "we are working on an edit button" but Twitter users were not sure it could be taken seriously.

Today's tweet from Twitter Comms account included an image that shows "Edit Tweet" as an option. Twitter says they have been working on the edit feature since last year. It is currently being tested within the Twitter Blue labs.

We are curious how the edit button will work. Obviously, it will enable you to edit a tweet but will it show a history of edits or reveal what the original tweet looked like? This all remains to be seen but it appears that Twitter typos could become a thing of the past.

