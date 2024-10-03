2024 National Book Awards Finalists Announced

Posted on October 3, 2024

The finalists for the 2024 National Book Awards have been announced by the National Book Foundation. There are twenty-five finalists contending in the five categories: Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry, Translated Literature, and Young People's Literature.

The 2024 Finalists will read from their work at the National Book Awards Finalist Reading on the evening of Tuesday, November 19 at NYU Skirbal. The event will be Brittany Luse, an award-winning journalist, cultural critic, and host of It’s Been a Minute from NPR. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 20 at the 75th National Book Awards Ceremony & Benefit Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Winners of the National Book Awards receive $10,000, a bronze medal and statue. The finalists receive $1,000 and a bronze medal. The prizes are split in the translated literature category.

There are also two lifetime achievement awards. Barbara Kingsolver, Pulitzer Prize winning author, will receive the National Book Foundation’s Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. W. Paul Coates, publisher and founder of Black Classic Press, will receive the Foundation’s Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community.

The 2024 National Book Awards longlist was published earlier this year in The New Yorker.

