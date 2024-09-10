2024 Winners of The Dragon Awards Announced

The winners of The Dragon Awards for 2024 were announced at Dragon Con in Atlanta, GA. John Scalzi won in the science fiction category for Starter Villain and Rebecca Yarros won in fantasy with Iron Flame.

Here is the full list of nominees and winners.

Beyond the Ranges by John Ringo, James Aidee

by John Ringo, James Aidee *Winner* Starter Villain by John Scalzi

by John Scalzi System Collapse by Martha Wells

by Martha Wells The Jinn-Bot of Shantiport by Samit Basu

by Samit Basu The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera

by Vajra Chandrasekera Theft of Fire by Devon Eriksen

by Devon Eriksen These Burning Stars by Bethany Jacobs

He Who Drowned the World by Shelley Parker-Chan

by Shelley Parker-Chan House of Open Wounds by Adrian Tchaikovsky

by Adrian Tchaikovsky *Winner* Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros

by Rebecca Yarros My Brother's Keeper by Tim Powers

by Tim Powers The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang

by S.L. Huang Three Kinds of Lucky by Kim Harrison

Death Lord Arcanist by Shami Stovall

by Shami Stovall Hideki Smith, Demon Queller by A.J. Hartley, Hisako Osako, Kuma Hartley

by A.J. Hartley, Hisako Osako, Kuma Hartley Homecoming in Black by J.M. Anjewierden

by J.M. Anjewierden *Winner* Midnight at the Houdini by Delilah S. Dawson

by Delilah S. Dawson So Let Them Burn by Kamilah Cole

by Kamilah Cole The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White

1638: The Sovereign States by Eric Flint, Paula Goodlett, Gorg Huff

by Eric Flint, Paula Goodlett, Gorg Huff *Winner* All the Dead Shall Weep by Charlaine Harris

by Charlaine Harris Cahokia Jazz by Francis Spufford

by Francis Spufford Dirty Water by Tom Kratman

by Tom Kratman Devil's Battle by Taylor Anderson

by Taylor Anderson The Wages of Sin by Harry Turtledove

*Winner* Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig

by Chuck Wendig Dead Storm Rising by Shane Gries

by Shane Gries Double Dose by F. Paul Wilson

by F. Paul Wilson The Dead Take the A Train by Richard Kadrey, Cassandra Khaw

by Richard Kadrey, Cassandra Khaw The Hollow Dead by Darcy Coates

by Darcy Coates The Reformatory by Tananarive Due

Beyond Enemies by Sam R. Kennedy

by Sam R. Kennedy *Winner* Of Jade and Dragons by Kelly Chong

by Kelly Chong Yumi and the Nightmare Painter by Aliya Chen

by Aliya Chen Dragonesque by Justin Adams

by Justin Adams The Silverblood Promise by Jeff Brown

Batman by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez

by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez Canary by Scott Snyder, Dan Panosian

by Scott Snyder, Dan Panosian *Winner* Monstress by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda

by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda Nightwing by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo

by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo Wonder Woman by Tom King, Daniel Sampere

by Tom King, Daniel Sampere X-Men: Forever by Kieron Gillen, Luca Maresca

3 Body Problem , Netflix

, Netflix Ahsoka , Disney+

, Disney+ *Winner* Fallout , Amazon Prime Video

, Amazon Prime Video For All Mankind , Apple TV+

, Apple TV+ Good Omens , Amazon Prime Video

, Amazon Prime Video House of the Dragon , HBO

, HBO Loki , Disney+

, Disney+ Monarch: Legacy of Monsters , Apple TV+

, Apple TV+ Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount+

*Winner* Dune: Part Two by Denis Villeneuve

by Denis Villeneuve Barbie by Greta Gerwig

by Greta Gerwig Godzilla Minus One by Takashi Yamazaki

by Takashi Yamazaki Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga by George Miller

by George Miller The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Francis Lawrence

by Francis Lawrence Wonka by Paul King

*Winner* Baldur's Gate 3 , Larian Studios

, Larian Studios Starfield , Bethesda Game Studios

, Bethesda Game Studios Alan Wake 2 , Remedy Entertainment

, Remedy Entertainment Dragon’s Dogma 2 , Capcom

, Capcom Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree , FromSoftware

, FromSoftware Helldivers 2, Arrowhead Game Studios

Cascadia: Landmarks , Flatout Games

, Flatout Games Dune: Imperium – Uprising , Dire Wolf

, Dire Wolf Magic: The Gathering Wilds of Eldraine , Wizards of the Coast

, Wizards of the Coast Disney Lorcana , Ravensburger

, Ravensburger Gloomhaven: Buttons & Bugs , Cephalofair Games

, Cephalofair Games *Winner* D&D The Deck of Many Things, Wizards of the Coast

You can find winners and nominees of the awards from 2016 on the The Dragons Awards site.

Image: Dragon Con

More from Writers Write