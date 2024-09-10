2024 Winners of The Dragon Awards Announced

Posted on September 10, 2024

The winners of The Dragon Awards for 2024 were announced at Dragon Con in Atlanta, GA. John Scalzi won in the science fiction category for Starter Villain and Rebecca Yarros won in fantasy with Iron Flame.

Here is the full list of nominees and winners.

Best Science Fiction Novel Best Fantasy Novel (Including Paranormal) Best Young Adult / Middle Grade Novel Best Alternate History Novel Best Horror Novel Best Illustrative Book Cover Best Comic Book / Graphic Novel Best Science Fiction or Fantasy TV Series, TV or Internet Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Movie Best Digital Game Best Tabletop Game

You can find winners and nominees of the awards from 2016 on the The Dragons Awards site.

