2024 Winners of The Dragon Awards Announced
Posted on September 10, 2024
The winners of The Dragon Awards for 2024 were announced at Dragon Con in Atlanta, GA. John Scalzi won in the science fiction category for Starter Villain and Rebecca Yarros won in fantasy with Iron Flame.
Here is the full list of nominees and winners.Best Science Fiction Novel
- Beyond the Ranges by John Ringo, James Aidee
- *Winner* Starter Villain by John Scalzi
- System Collapse by Martha Wells
- The Jinn-Bot of Shantiport by Samit Basu
- The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera
- Theft of Fire by Devon Eriksen
- These Burning Stars by Bethany Jacobs
- He Who Drowned the World by Shelley Parker-Chan
- House of Open Wounds by Adrian Tchaikovsky
- *Winner* Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
- My Brother's Keeper by Tim Powers
- The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang
- Three Kinds of Lucky by Kim Harrison
- Death Lord Arcanist by Shami Stovall
- Hideki Smith, Demon Queller by A.J. Hartley, Hisako Osako, Kuma Hartley
- Homecoming in Black by J.M. Anjewierden
- *Winner* Midnight at the Houdini by Delilah S. Dawson
- So Let Them Burn by Kamilah Cole
- The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White
- 1638: The Sovereign States by Eric Flint, Paula Goodlett, Gorg Huff
- *Winner* All the Dead Shall Weep by Charlaine Harris
- Cahokia Jazz by Francis Spufford
- Dirty Water by Tom Kratman
- Devil's Battle by Taylor Anderson
- The Wages of Sin by Harry Turtledove
- *Winner* Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig
- Dead Storm Rising by Shane Gries
- Double Dose by F. Paul Wilson
- The Dead Take the A Train by Richard Kadrey, Cassandra Khaw
- The Hollow Dead by Darcy Coates
- The Reformatory by Tananarive Due
- Beyond Enemies by Sam R. Kennedy
- *Winner* Of Jade and Dragons by Kelly Chong
- Yumi and the Nightmare Painter by Aliya Chen
- Dragonesque by Justin Adams
- The Silverblood Promise by Jeff Brown
- Batman by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez
- Canary by Scott Snyder, Dan Panosian
- *Winner* Monstress by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda
- Nightwing by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo
- Wonder Woman by Tom King, Daniel Sampere
- X-Men: Forever by Kieron Gillen, Luca Maresca
- 3 Body Problem, Netflix
- Ahsoka, Disney+
- *Winner* Fallout, Amazon Prime Video
- For All Mankind, Apple TV+
- Good Omens, Amazon Prime Video
- House of the Dragon, HBO
- Loki, Disney+
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Apple TV+
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount+
- *Winner* Dune: Part Two by Denis Villeneuve
- Barbie by Greta Gerwig
- Godzilla Minus One by Takashi Yamazaki
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga by George Miller
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Francis Lawrence
- Wonka by Paul King
- *Winner* Baldur's Gate 3, Larian Studios
- Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios
- Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment
- Dragon’s Dogma 2, Capcom
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, FromSoftware
- Helldivers 2, Arrowhead Game Studios
- Cascadia: Landmarks, Flatout Games
- Dune: Imperium – Uprising, Dire Wolf
- Magic: The Gathering Wilds of Eldraine, Wizards of the Coast
- Disney Lorcana, Ravensburger
- Gloomhaven: Buttons & Bugs, Cephalofair Games
- *Winner* D&D The Deck of Many Things, Wizards of the Coast
You can find winners and nominees of the awards from 2016 on the The Dragons Awards site.
Image: Dragon Con
