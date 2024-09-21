Booker Prize 2024 Shortlist Announced

The Booker Prize 2024 shortlist has been announced. It features books by five women and one man. The authors are Percival Everett, Samantha Harvey, Rachel Kushner, Anne Michaels, Yael van der Wouden and Charlotte Wood.

The 2024 judging panel is chaired by artist and author Edmund de Waal. He is joined by novelist Sara Collins; Fiction Editor of the Guardian, Justine Jordan; writer and professor Yiyun Li; and musician, composer and producer Nitin Sawhney.

James (Mantle) by Percival Everett (American)

(Mantle) by Percival Everett (American) Orbital (Jonathan Cape) by Samantha Harvey (British)

(Jonathan Cape) by Samantha Harvey (British) Creation Lake (Jonathan Cape) by Rachel Kushner (American)

(Jonathan Cape) by Rachel Kushner (American) Held (Bloomsbury Publishing) by Anne Michaels (Canadian)

(Bloomsbury Publishing) by Anne Michaels (Canadian) The Safekeep (Viking) by Yael van der Wouden (Dutch)

(Viking) by Yael van der Wouden (Dutch) Stone Yard Devotional (Sceptre) by Charlotte Wood (Australian)

Edmund de Waal, Chair of the 2024 judges, says in the announcement, "My copies of these novels are dog-eared, scribbled in. They have been carried everywhere – surely the necessary measure of a seriously good novel. Our final meeting to choose this shortlist together was punctuated by delight at them. They are books that made us want to keep on reading, to ring up friends and tell them about them, novels that inspired us to write, to score music, and even – in my case – to go back to my wheel and make pots."

This was the longlist released earlier this year:

Colin Barrett (Irish) Wild Houses (Jonathan Cape)

(Jonathan Cape) Rita Bullwinkel (American) Headshot (Daunt Originals)

(Daunt Originals) Percival Everett (American) James (Mantle)

(Mantle) Samantha Harvey (British) Orbital (Jonathan Cape)

(Jonathan Cape) Rachel Kushner (American) Creation Lake (Jonathan Cape)

(Jonathan Cape) Hisham Matar (British/Libyan) My Friends (Viking)

(Viking) Claire Messud (Canadian/American) This Strange Eventful History (Fleet)

(Fleet) Anne Michaels (Canadian) Held (Bloomsbury Publishing)

(Bloomsbury Publishing) Tommy Orange (American) Wandering Stars (Harvill Secker)

(Harvill Secker) Sarah Perry (British) Enlightenment (Jonathan Cape)

(Jonathan Cape) Richard Powers (American) Playground (Hutchinson Heinemann)

(Hutchinson Heinemann) Yael van der Wouden (Dutch) The Safekeep (Viking)

(Viking) Charlotte Wood (Australian) Stone Yard Devotional (Sceptre)

Image: The Booker Prize Foundation

