Booker Prize 2024 Shortlist Announced

Posted on September 21, 2024

Booker Prize 2024 Shortlist

The Booker Prize 2024 shortlist has been announced. It features books by five women and one man. The authors are Percival Everett, Samantha Harvey, Rachel Kushner, Anne Michaels, Yael van der Wouden and Charlotte Wood.

The 2024 judging panel is chaired by artist and author Edmund de Waal. He is joined by novelist Sara Collins; Fiction Editor of the Guardian, Justine Jordan; writer and professor Yiyun Li; and musician, composer and producer Nitin Sawhney.

2024 Booker Prize Shortlist Edmund de Waal, Chair of the 2024 judges, says in the announcement, "My copies of these novels are dog-eared, scribbled in. They have been carried everywhere – surely the necessary measure of a seriously good novel. Our final meeting to choose this shortlist together was punctuated by delight at them. They are books that made us want to keep on reading, to ring up friends and tell them about them, novels that inspired us to write, to score music, and even – in my case – to go back to my wheel and make pots."

Booker Prize 2024 Longlist

This was the longlist released earlier this year:

Image: The Booker Prize Foundation


