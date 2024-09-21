Booker Prize 2024 Shortlist Announced
Posted on September 21, 2024
The Booker Prize 2024 shortlist has been announced. It features books by five women and one man. The authors are Percival Everett, Samantha Harvey, Rachel Kushner, Anne Michaels, Yael van der Wouden and Charlotte Wood.
The 2024 judging panel is chaired by artist and author Edmund de Waal. He is joined by novelist Sara Collins; Fiction Editor of the Guardian, Justine Jordan; writer and professor Yiyun Li; and musician, composer and producer Nitin Sawhney.2024 Booker Prize Shortlist
- James (Mantle) by Percival Everett (American)
- Orbital (Jonathan Cape) by Samantha Harvey (British)
- Creation Lake (Jonathan Cape) by Rachel Kushner (American)
- Held (Bloomsbury Publishing) by Anne Michaels (Canadian)
- The Safekeep (Viking) by Yael van der Wouden (Dutch)
- Stone Yard Devotional (Sceptre) by Charlotte Wood (Australian)
This was the longlist released earlier this year:
- Colin Barrett (Irish) Wild Houses (Jonathan Cape)
- Rita Bullwinkel (American) Headshot (Daunt Originals)
- Percival Everett (American) James (Mantle)
- Samantha Harvey (British) Orbital (Jonathan Cape)
- Rachel Kushner (American) Creation Lake (Jonathan Cape)
- Hisham Matar (British/Libyan) My Friends (Viking)
- Claire Messud (Canadian/American) This Strange Eventful History (Fleet)
- Anne Michaels (Canadian) Held (Bloomsbury Publishing)
- Tommy Orange (American) Wandering Stars (Harvill Secker)
- Sarah Perry (British) Enlightenment (Jonathan Cape)
- Richard Powers (American) Playground (Hutchinson Heinemann)
- Yael van der Wouden (Dutch) The Safekeep (Viking)
- Charlotte Wood (Australian) Stone Yard Devotional (Sceptre)
Image: The Booker Prize Foundation
