American Journalist and Filmmaker Brent Renaud Killed in Ukraine

American filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud was killed in Irpin, Ukraine. Renaud was reporting from a suburb of Kyiv when he was killed in an attack linked to Russian forces.

Renaud and his brother Craig have covered war torn regions in Iraq, Afghanistan and other regions. He was a Peabody and DuPont Award winning filmmaker. His journalism work has appeared in a number of sources including The New York Times. He was not on assignment for the paper when he was killed according to a tweet from the Times.

Response from a New York Times spokesperson in regard to the death of Brent Renaud in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/K11eW685yr — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) March 13, 2022

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry told the New York Times, that Renaud "paid with his life for attempting to expose the insidiousness, cruelty and ruthlessness of the aggressor."

Another journalist was also injured in the attack. This journalist has been identified as photographer Juan Arredendo according to CPJ.

Carlos Martinez de la Serna, CPJ’s program director, in New York, says, "Russian forces in Ukraine must stop all violence against journalists and other civilians at once, and whoever killed Renaud should be held to account."

Arredondo describes the attack by Russian forces in this video that was shot at a Ukraine hospital.

