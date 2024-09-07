The Perfect Couple Trailer Video

Elin Hilderbrand's novel, The Perfect Couple, has been adapted into a Netflix film with the same name. The mystery movie has a huge cast. It stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, and Meghann Fahy.

The film is set in Nantucket and follows a wealthy family, a wedding a body found on the beach. Nicole Kidman plays novelist Greer Garrison Winbury.

It looks like it will be a lot of fun finding out who committed the murder. Which one of the kill-someone-and-get-away-with-it-rich members of the family is guilty?

