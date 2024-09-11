Oprah's New Pick is Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout

Oprah has revealed the latest entry in her book club, Oprah's Book Club. The new pick is Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout.

Oprah introduced her new pick on CBS Mornings with her close friend Gayle King. Author Elizabeth Strout also appeared on the show. She received the call from Oprah while she was in Italy.

Oprah says she is a suck for small town stories. She says she is pulled into stories about unrecorded lives. The says Strout is great as that as an author. Her latest novel pulls in characters from her previous books.

Strout says she has never had writer's block but she admits to "writing badly" sometimes. If this happens she just keeps writing.

