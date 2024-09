Here One Moment Book Trailer

This book trailer for Here One Moment does a great job of building the suspense. The novel by Liane Moriarty is published by Crown.

Crown says, "Six passengers board a flight, and by the time they land, they are changed-they've been told how and when they will die."

The simple trailer shows a plane taking off, people arguing and ripples in water. It asks, "Would you try to fight fate?"

