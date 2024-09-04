Video: Nightbitch Trailer, Based on Rachel Yoder Novel

Here is the trailer for Nightbitch. The film, starring Amy Adams, is based on the 2021 novel by Rachel Yoder.

Nightbitch is written and directed by Marielle Heller. The film follows a stay-at-home mom who can transform into a dog.

The trailer has a dark comedy feel. Some YouTubers are saying the novel is much darker than the trailer. The trailer has some funny moments. The neighborhood dogs really seem to appreciate her.

Scoot McNairy plays the husband. The film also stars Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoe Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan and Jessica Harper.

