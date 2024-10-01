Romance Novelist Writes a Math Textbook in SNL Skit

Romance novelist Barbara Berkman (played by Jean Smart) has written a math textbook for Scholastic in this funny SNL skit. There's a large Scholastic logo on the wall behind them.

Barbara has crafted some unusual word problems for her book called Solving Clarissa. The word problems are full of the stimulating and arousing type of language you can find in some romance novels.

The first math problem she reads starts out, "William has five apples and the body of a god." The word problems get even more sensual and risque from here.

We love the Solving Clarissa cover reveal at the end of the clip with Kenan Thompson and Jean Smart.

