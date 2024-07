Video: Taraji Henson Reads from Her Children's Book

Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson reads from her children's book, You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!), in this video from Barnes & Noble. The book is illustrated by Paul Kellam.

The book is her debut picture book. It follows Lil TJ's first day at school and how she finds out she does everything a little differently than her classmates.

Related Topics:

READINGS

More Videos to Watch