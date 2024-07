Video: Original Harry Potter Cover Art Sells for $1.9 Million at Auction

The original illustration for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone sold for $1.9 million at a Sotheby's auction.

The watercolor illustration shows Harry Potter in front of the Hogwarts Express train. It was illustrated by Thomas Taylor when he was only 23 years old.

CNN reports that it sold for over three times was Sotheby's was initially expecting.

