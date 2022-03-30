Oprah Named 2022 PEN/Faulkner Literary Champion

Oprah Winfrey has been named the PEN/Faulkner 2022 Literary Champion. Oprah is known for generating millions of book sales through her Oprah's Book Club selections.

PEN/Faulkner Board Vice President Mary Haft says in the announcement, "Oprah Winfrey is a literary force field. She has been like a lighthouse, standing sentry and shining a beacon of light onto literature and into the lives of writers and readers."

Oprah will accept her award a virtual celebration to be held on May 2, 2022. This year's PEN/Faulkner Award winner and finalists will also be honored at the virtual event.

The inaugural PEN/Faulkner Literary Champion was launched in 2021. LeVar Burton, actor and Reading Rainbow host was the 2021 Literary Champion.

Oprah recently select Oprah The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck as the 94th Oprah's Book Club pick. Take a look:

