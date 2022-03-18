2022 International Booker Prize Longlist Announced

The longlist for the 2022 International Booker Prize has been revealed. The 13 novels include books translated into English from 11 languages, including Hindi for the first time.

2022 International Booker Prize Longlist

After the Sun by Jonas Eika, translated by Sherilyn Nicolette Hellberg from Danish (Lolli Editions)

by Jonas Eika, translated by Sherilyn Nicolette Hellberg from Danish (Lolli Editions) Cursed Bunny by Bora Chung, translated by Anton Hur from Korean (Honford Star)

by Bora Chung, translated by Anton Hur from Korean (Honford Star) A New Name Septology VI-VII by Jon Fosse, translated by Damion Searls from Norwegian (Fizcarraldo)

by Jon Fosse, translated by Damion Searls from Norwegian (Fizcarraldo) More Than I Love My Life by David Grossman, translated by Jessica Cohen from Hebrew (Vintage, Johnathan Cape)

by David Grossman, translated by Jessica Cohen from Hebrew (Vintage, Johnathan Cape) The Book of Mother by Violaine Huisman, translated by Leslie Camhi from French (Virago)

by Violaine Huisman, translated by Leslie Camhi from French (Virago) Heaven by Mieko Kawakami, translated by Samuel Bett and David Boyd from Japanese (Pan Macmillan, Picador)

by Mieko Kawakami, translated by Samuel Bett and David Boyd from Japanese (Pan Macmillan, Picador) Paradais by Fernanda Melchor, translated by Sophie Hughes from Spanish (Fitzcarraldo Editions)

by Fernanda Melchor, translated by Sophie Hughes from Spanish (Fitzcarraldo Editions) Love in the Big City by Sang Young Park, translated by Anton Hur from Korean (Tilted Axis Press)

by Sang Young Park, translated by Anton Hur from Korean (Tilted Axis Press) Happy Stories, Mostly by Norman Erikson Pasaribu, translated by Tiffany Tsao from Indonesian (Tilted Axis Press)

by Norman Erikson Pasaribu, translated by Tiffany Tsao from Indonesian (Tilted Axis Press) Elena Knows by Claudia Piñeiro, translated by Frances Riddle from Spanish (Charco Press)

by Claudia Piñeiro, translated by Frances Riddle from Spanish (Charco Press) Phenotypes by Paulo Scott, translated by Daniel Hahn from Portuguese (And Other Stories)

by Paulo Scott, translated by Daniel Hahn from Portuguese (And Other Stories) Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree, translated by Daisy Rockwell from Hindi (Tilted Axis Press)

by Geetanjali Shree, translated by Daisy Rockwell from Hindi (Tilted Axis Press) The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk, translated by Jennifer Croft from Polish (Fitzcarraldo Editions)

The list includes four includes previous winners of the prize: Olga Tokarczuk, Jennifer Croft, David Grossman and Jessica Cohen.

The shortlist of six will be announced on 7 April and the winners of the prize will be named on 26 May 2022.

The 2022 judges panel for the prize is led by Frank Wynne (chair) and also includes Merve Emre, Petina Gappah, Viv Groskop and Jeremy Tiang.

Wynne says in the announcement, "Borges famously believed that paradise would be 'a kind of library', and spending the past year in the company of some of the world’s great writers and their equally gifted translators has been a kind of heaven. From the intimate to the epic, the numinous to the profane, the books make up a passionately debated longlist that trace a ring around the world. These 13 titles from 12 countries and 11 languages explore the breadth and depth of human experience, and are a testament to the power of language and literature."

This video shows the covers of the books in the longlist:

More from Writers Write