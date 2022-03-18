2022 International Booker Prize Longlist Announced

Posted on March 18, 2022

The longlist for the 2022 International Booker Prize has been revealed. The 13 novels include books translated into English from 11 languages, including Hindi for the first time.

2022 International Booker Prize Longlist

The list includes four includes previous winners of the prize: Olga Tokarczuk, Jennifer Croft, David Grossman and Jessica Cohen.

The shortlist of six will be announced on 7 April and the winners of the prize will be named on 26 May 2022.

The 2022 judges panel for the prize is led by Frank Wynne (chair) and also includes Merve Emre, Petina Gappah, Viv Groskop and Jeremy Tiang.

Wynne says in the announcement, "Borges famously believed that paradise would be 'a kind of library', and spending the past year in the company of some of the world’s great writers and their equally gifted translators has been a kind of heaven. From the intimate to the epic, the numinous to the profane, the books make up a passionately debated longlist that trace a ring around the world. These 13 titles from 12 countries and 11 languages explore the breadth and depth of human experience, and are a testament to the power of language and literature."

This video shows the covers of the books in the longlist:


