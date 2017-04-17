Melania Trump Reads Party Animals at White House Easter Egg Roll
First Lady Melanie Trump read to children today at the Reading Nook at the 2017 White House Easter Egg Roll. She was the second reader at the event. Sean Spicer read to children earlier in the day.Melania read the book Party Animals by Kathie Lee Gifford. She told the kids, "Kathie Gifford wrote it a while back. I really like the book because it shows that we are all different, but we are all the same. So, here is the story." The book was published in 2010.
Earlier the First Lady called the annual egg roll a "wonderful tradition." She said, "As we renew this tradition, thank you for joining us. On behalf of the President and Barron, we wish you great fun and beautiful days coming ahead of us."
Melania sat a white chair at the Reading Nook as she read to the children. She looked lovely in a pink sleeveless dress. At the end of her reading, Melania said, "This is the end. I hope you enjoyed the book. Wishing you happy Easter and be well." Take a look:
Photo: White House/YouTube
