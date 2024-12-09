Merriam-Webster Names Polarization 2024 Word of the Year

Posted on December 9, 2024

Merriam-Webster named "polarization" the word of the year for 2024. The word can be used to describe the political division in the United States and the polarized views of the far left and far right.

Merriam-Webster says the lookup volume of the word this year on merriam-webster.com "reflected the desire of Americans to better understand the complex state of affairs in our country and around the world."

The dictionary company describes polarization as "division into two sharply distinct opposites; especially a state in which the opinions, beliefs, or interests of a group or society no longer range along a continuum but become concentrated at opposing extremes.

Merriam-Webster President Greg Barlow says in a statement, "Polarization was widely used to describe America in 2024. Ironically, it's a concept that is shared by both sides of the political divide."

Merriam-Webster says these words were are also popular in 2024.

