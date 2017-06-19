Bill Clinton and James Patterson Collaborate on Mystery Novel

Prolific author James Patterson and former President Bill Clinton are working on a novel together. The mystery novel is called The President is Missing. The novel is set for publication in June 2018. It will be published jointly by Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Company. It will feature both Little, Brown and Knopf logos.

Image: Hachette

