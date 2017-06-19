Bill Clinton and James Patterson Collaborate on Mystery Novel
Posted on June 19, 2017
Prolific author James Patterson and former President Bill Clinton are working on a novel together. The mystery novel is called The President is Missing. The novel is set for publication in June 2018. It will be published jointly by Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Company. It will feature both Little, Brown and Knopf logos.The publishers say the book will include insider details that only a President can know. Clinton has authored several nonfiction books including MyLife and Back to Work. This will be his first novel. Patterson has written well over a hundred novels.
Clinton says in a statement, "Working on a book about a sitting President - drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works - has been a lot of fun. And working with Jim has been terrific. I've been a fan of his for a very long time."
Patterson says, "Working with President Clinton has been the highlight of my career, and having access to his first-hand experience has uniquely informed the writing of this novel. I'm a story-teller, and President Clinton's insight has allowed us to tell a really interesting one. It's a rare combination - readers will be drawn to the suspense, of course, but they'll also be given an inside look into what it's like to be President."
The release date is nearly a year away but a pre-order page is already up on Amazon.com. The release date is listed as June 11, 2018.
Image: Hachette
More from Readers Read