2016 Costa Book Awards Category Winners Announced
Posted on January 4, 2017
The 2016 Costa Book Awards category winners have been announced. The British book award was launched in 1971 as the Whitebread Literary Awards. Costa took over the award in 2006.There are five categories. Each of the category winners will receive £5,000. They are also each in the running for the Book of the Year award, which carries a cash prize of £30,000. The Book of the Year winner will be announced on January 31, 2017 at an awards ceremony in London.
Here are the five category winners:
- First Novel: Golden Hill by Francis Spufford
- Novel: Days Without End by Sebastian Barry
- Biography: Dadland: A Journey into Uncharted Territory by Keggie Carew
- Poetry: Falling Awake by Alice Oswald
- Children's Book: The Bombs That Brought Us Together by Brian Conaghan
The Guardian that the winners are all baby boomers. Costa also runs a separate short story award. You can find more about the awards on the Costa Book Awards site.
Photo: Costa Book Awards
