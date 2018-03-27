The Stolen Glasses Writing Prompt
Posted on March 27, 2018
"His glasses had been stolen! A note was left on the table where his glasses had been."
Write a story where an item of seemingly little value is stolen and a ransom note is left. This actually happened to author Jonathan Franzen when his glasses were stolen at a book launch party.
