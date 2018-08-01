Describe Your Character's Favorite Dish
Posted on August 1, 2018Just how well do you know your characters? Do you know what your character's favorite dish is?
Does your character like this meal prepared a certain way? Are they likely to cook it themselves or is there a favorite restaurant involved?
Here are a few things to ask yourself about your character's favorite meal:
- Is a complicated or simple dish?
- Is your character spoiling themselves when they eat this?
- Is it healthy? Are ingredients altered to make the meal healthier?
- What do they like to drink with this meal? Is alcohol involved?
- Does your character cook?
- Does you character eat this meal alone?
- Does your character have to travel far in order to get it?
- Does the meal bring back memories of a loved one? Are friends or family involved?
