Describe Your Character's Favorite Dish

Is a complicated or simple dish?

Is your character spoiling themselves when they eat this?

Is it healthy? Are ingredients altered to make the meal healthier?

What do they like to drink with this meal? Is alcohol involved?

Does your character cook?

Does you character eat this meal alone?

Does your character have to travel far in order to get it?

Does the meal bring back memories of a loved one? Are friends or family involved?

Just how well do you know your characters? Do you know what your character's favorite dish is?

This process may help you create an entry for a short story or novel. You might also learn something new about your character. Alternatively - if you are journaling - you can describe your own favorite dish.Return to the writing prompts homepage for more prompts.