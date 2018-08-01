Describe Your Character's Favorite Dish

Posted on August 1, 2018

Just how well do you know your characters? Do you know what your character's favorite dish is?

Does your character like this meal prepared a certain way? Are they likely to cook it themselves or is there a favorite restaurant involved?

Here are a few things to ask yourself about your character's favorite meal: This process may help you create an entry for a short story or novel. You might also learn something new about your character. Alternatively - if you are journaling - you can describe your own favorite dish.

Return to the writing prompts homepage for more prompts.

More from Writers Write


  • Henry Holt Rushes Fire and Fury Into Bookstores After Trump Legal Threat


  • Why Is A Raven Like A Writing Desk?


  • George Saunders Wins 2017 Man Booker Prize