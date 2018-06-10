Kelsey Media Buys British Gadget Magazine Stuff from Haymarket
Posted on June 10, 2018
Kelsey Media has acquired Stuff magazine from the Haymarket Media Group. Stuff is a British gadget and technology magazine. The magazine features news, reviews, product launches and more. It has a companion website at Stuff.tv.Haymarket CEO Kevin Costello says in the announcement, "Stuff is a truly iconic brand, trusted by its tech-loving followers to entertain, educate and inspire. It’s been a big part of the Haymarket story, but our strategic focus has shifted and Stuff needs a new home where the brand can really achieve its potential. I'm delighted to have come to an agreement with Kelsey - they’re a fast-growing media business which really understands the power of specialist consumer media."
A PressGazette story says the publication has lost staff over the couple years. They have an average circulation of around 55,000.
Kelsey CEO Steve Wright says, "Stuff was there at the start of the tech revolution and it’s inspired several generations of passionate tech-loving consumers since. I’m delighted that the Stuff team will be joining Kelsey and we’ll be working together to inspire the next generation of gadget fiends."
Image: Haymarket