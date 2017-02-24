White House Bans CNN, LA Times, NY Times and Politico From Press Conference

Journalists were shocked this morning when CNN, The L.A. Times, The New York Times, Politico and the BBC were banned from a White House news conference. No reason was given for the ban, which also included Buzzfeed and The Huffington Post. The conference was held in Sean Spicer's office in the West Wing. News outlets that were allowed to attend the gaggle included extremely conservative outlets such as Breitbart, The Washington Times and One American News Network.

Image: CNN

