Trump's Supreme Court Pick Neil Gorsuch Faces Plagiarism Accusations
Posted on April 5, 2017
Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch wrote a book in 2006 called The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia. It was published in the New Forum Books series by the Princeton University Press. Gorsuch is now facing accusations that he plagiarized portions of his book.Politico is reporting that Gorsuch copies the language and structure of several authors in his book. They also say he failed to cite source material in his book as well as in an academic article. Passages in chapter 10 of the book appear to have been copied nearly verbatim from a previously published article in the Indiana Law Journal.
The White House is pushing back hard against the allegations. White House spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement, "This false attack has been strongly refuted by highly-regarded academic experts, including those who reviewed, professionally examined, and edited Judge Gorsuch's scholarly writings, and even the author of the main piece cited in the false attack. There is only one explanation for this baseless, last-second smear of Judge Gorsuch: those desperate to justify the unprecedented filibuster of a well-qualified and mainstream nominee to the Supreme Court."
The book itself is against the practice of euthanasia and assisted suicide. It has an average of just over 3 stars with 17 reviews on Amazon.
Gorsuch was recently questioned by Senators during his confirmation hearing. He will soon be up for a Senate confirmation vote. The Republicans are expected to have to use the nuclear option to get Gorsuch through.
Image: White House/YouTube
