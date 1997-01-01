Lyric Generators(home > songwriting > lyric generators)
Songwriters should write their own lyrics but that doesn't mean you can't play around with generator tools. They might even inspire you to write your own lyrics. These tools will automatically generate lyrics for a complete song. Most of them generate lyrics based on text the user inputs in an online form. Many of the generated songs sound ridiculous as you might expect. Here are some of the best and most popular online song generator tools:
Deap Beat - Deep Beat is a a rap lyrics generating AI. You can have it build a complete song or work on a rap line by line. The AI is available to suggest lines or rhyming lines.
Freshbots Lyrics Generator - This site creates lyrics based on the styles of different artists. There are dozens of artists to choose from including Britney Spears, Ice Cube, Miley Cyrus and Rihanna. You can also select the maximum syllables you want per line.
Lyrics.com Song Lyrics Generator: This generator uses pull-down forms to create a song or rap.
Random Lyrics Generators at AntiCulture - There are two generators here - one for generating random song lyrics and another for generating random French rap lyrics. The site also has AI created songs.
Rappad Lyric Generator - This generator is easy to use. Just enter a topic and press enter and the lyrics appear. There are also thousands of predetermined topics available.
Song Lyrics Generator: This tool from Masterpiece Generator will help you generate all types of songs, including raps, love songs, ballads, country songs and more. You can also create songs that are similar in style to songs by popular artists, such as Drake, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. The generators each use input forms but you can also have the forms populated for you with random ideas.
Song Lyrics Generator: Line by Line - This lyric generator is also from Masterpiece Generator but it lets you build the song one line at a time. It can be a rhyming song or rap song.
The Song Lyrics Generator: This tool generates a song for you after you select the type of song you want and answer a series of questions. You can also create a free account to save, edit and share songs. The site is billed as a "tool and community for aspiring songwriters."
Writerbot - The Writebot lyrics generator will create a song for you. The input options include genre and emotion. Generate a boastful rap song or a happy/mellow country song.
AI Songs
Artificial intelligence has also been used to create complete songs. For example, researchers at SONY CSL Research Lab create a song entirely composed by AI called "Daddy's Car." It was composed in the style of The Beatles. The Verge is concerned about the song's "strange, foreboding lyrics." AI generated lyrics often seem weird or off. They certainly aren't perfect ... at least not yet.
