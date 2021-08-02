The Selfies 2021 Winners Announced

The winners of the 2021 Selfies have been announced. The annual award is for books that have been self-published. The Selfies were started in 2018 by BookBrunch.

The awards are backed by Booklife and BookBrunch. A self-published book is described by The Selfies as books edited, designed and marketed solely by the author and books where the authors have paid for all or more than half of the publishing expenses through a hybrid publisher.

The winners were announced by Publisher's Weekly. They were selected from a list of fourteen finalists announced in a previous release.

2021 Selfies Winners

Children's Winner: How to Fold a Taco (Con Todo Press) by Naibe Reynoso

(Con Todo Press) by Naibe Reynoso Adult Winner: L'Origine (Little French Girl Press) by Lilianne Milgrom

(Little French Girl Press) by Lilianne Milgrom Children's Runner-up: The Rumble Hunters by Courtney Dunla

by Courtney Dunla Adult Runner-up: The Boy and the Lake by Adam Pelzman

The 2021 winners received $1,000 cash plus a $5,000 package of advertising in Publishers Weekly, plus free display at five trade shows on the CBE schedule in 2021-22 and a feature in the CBE Library Newsletter.

Information about The Selfies can be found at selfiesbookawards.com. The entry fee for the 2021 contest was $50. Details about the 2022 contest have not yet been announced.

