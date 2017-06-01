Ted Cruz Says Al Franken's New Book is Full of Covfefe
Posted on June 1, 2017
Senator Ted Cruz has put Donald Trump's newly coined word "covfefe" to use. He used it to attack Al Franken's new book, Al Franken: Giant of the Senate. Cruz says Franken's new book is full of covfefe.Al Franken and Cruz have a running battle. Franken said on CNN's New Day news program yesterday that Cruz is a toxic co-worker. He says, "I probably like Ted Cruz more than most of my colleagues like Ted Cruz, and I hate Ted Cruz." He also says Cruz's "big accomplishment was shutting down the government." Franken also said Cruz is "the guy who microwaves fish" in the office.
Cruz made the covfefe comment in a tweet. Like most people Cruz doesn't know what in the world "covfefe" means and he doesn't seem to think it has a real meaning. It was widely believed to be typo but the Trump White House is arguing otherwise. Sean Spicer told reporters yesterday that the president and a few others know what the word means. Reporters burst out laughing when Spicer said this.
Image: Hachette
