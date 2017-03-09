Secretary of State John Kerry to Publish Memoir With Simon & Schuster
Posted on March 9, 2017
Former Secretary of State John Kerry is writing his memoirs. He has signed a book deal with Simon & Schuster. The title and release date have not been announced. The terms of the deal were also not announced.John Kerry served as Secretary of State under President Obama from 2013 to 2017. He was a U.S. Senator from 1985 to 2013. Simon & Schuster says the memoir will cover this time period as well as his childhood years in Cold War Europe, his service in the navy and his decision to speak out against the Vietnam War.
Kerry says in the announcement, "This is the first opportunity I've had in a long time to pause and look back, with an eye towards looking forward. I hope we can produce a good book that captures for readers not so much my story, but some of the lessons learned along the way, including lessons learned the hard way. I am grateful that Simon & Schuster is working with me to revisit meaningful moments lived at the intersection of history, and to help readers get to know some of the compelling people I've known, learned from, admired, and even debated with across my years."
Simon & Schuster President Carolyn Ready says, "John Kerry's life story reflects our country's journey during the last 50 years. Through it all―whether as an idealist signing on to the civil rights movement during the Kennedy Years, as a naval officer in Vietnam, an activist, a Senator from Massachusetts, the Democratic Presidential nominee or our indefatigable Secretary of State―his lifelong commitment and work to fight for change mark an exemplary career and life in public service. Simon & Schuster are delighted to publish his extraordinary American story."
Kerry's book deal follows the recent book deal landed by the Obamas. The Obamas made a multi-million book deal with Penguin Random House late last month.
Photo: U.S. State Department
