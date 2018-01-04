Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury Divides Trump and Bannon Supporters, Tops Amazon Charts

Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff has abruptly ended the bromance between President Donald Trump and Stephen Bannon. The book is full of explosive quotes from Bannon and other White House insiders. It is already the #1 bestselling book on Amazon days ahead of its release thanks to quotes and excerpts from the book viraling on social media.

Image: Henry Holt

