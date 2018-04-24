James Comey's A Higher Loyalty Sells Over 600,000 Copies During First Week

James Comey's A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership is expected to end up topping the bestseller list. The New York Times is reporting that book has already sold over 600,000 copies during its first weeek. The Times says the book now has over 1 million copies in print and publisher Flatiron Books has ordered multiple reprints.

Image: Flatiron Books