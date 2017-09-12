Hillary Clinton's Book What Happened Arrives in Stores

Hillary Clinton's book What Happened arrives in stores today. The book helps explain what went wrong in the recent presidential election where she lost to Donald Trump. In her new memoir, Clinton puts the blame on herself and explains her mistakes. She also blames Russian interference, Bernie Bros, James Comey, misogyny and more for the shocking upset. Clinton also states in the book that she will not run for office again.

Image: Simon & Schuster

