Donna Brazile to Publish Book About Hacked 2016 Election

Donna Brazile, former Chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee and adjunct professor at Georgetown University, is writing a book about the 2016 election and the hacking of the DNC by Russian hackers. In addition to telling the story of the unprecedented attempt by a foreign power to influence our elections, Brazile will also report on infighting, scandal and hubris at the DNC. Her book is titled Hacks.

Image: Hachette

