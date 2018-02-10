Disney Announces Unlimited Squirrels Series by Mo Willems

Disney Publishing has announced it will publish a new series by bestselling author and illustrator Mo Willems. The series is called Unlimited Squirrels. The first book in the series, I Lost My Tooth!, will by published on October 2, 2018.

Image: Disney Publishing

Willems is the author of the Elephant & Piggie series. He has received the Caldecott Medal three times. The award winning titles include, and. Willems got his start as a writer and animator onThe Unlimited Squirrels series features a cast of squirrels, acorns and guests. The books will each include a funny adventure, jokes, quizzes, fun facts and more.Willems says in the announcement, "I'm excited about creating these new Unlimited Squirrels adventures with my longtime team at Hyperion Books for Children. I hope these books will resonate with young readers who love funny stories, interesting facts, silly jokes, and an overabundance of squirrels."