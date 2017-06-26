Behold the Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue is Latest Oprah's Book Club Pick

Oprah Winfrey has chosen Beyold the Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue as her latest Oprah's Book Club selection. The selection is an honor for any author. It is extraordinary for Imbolo because Beyold the Dreamers is her debut novel. The novel also won the 2017 PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction.

Image: Harpo, Inc.

More from Readers Read