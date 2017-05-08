President Obama Will Have First All Digital Presidential Library in Chicago
Posted on May 8, 2017
Former president Barack Obama has unveiled the plans for his presidential library in Chicago. The library will be the first all-digital presidential library. All of the unclassified documents that would normally be stored at a presidential library will be digitized and made available for viewing.The center will be located on the South Side of Chicago, which the President and Mrs. Obama chose in order to give back to the community that they love. Their hope is that the center will hope revitalize the Jackson Park area by bringing visitors to Chicago and creating new jobs for the area.
The Obamas chose Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects Partners (TWBTA) as the lead architects for the project with Interactive Design Architects (IDEA) as a partner on the ambitious, environmentally friendly project.
Fundraising for the project is ongoing now. You can learn more about the proposed center and its work at the Obama Foundation website. In this brief video the former president discusses his new center and how he wants it to be a working center for citizens. Take a look:
Images: The Obama Presidential Center
