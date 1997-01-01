Summer can be amazing or it can fiercely hot and harsh. Both aspects of the season have inspired poets over the centuries. Here is our curated collection of summer quotes and poems.
Summer Quotes and Poems
Summer Quotes
- "But with the word the time will bring on summer, When briers shall have leaves as well as thorns, And be as sweet as sharp." - All's Well That End's Well - William Shakespeare
- "Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? Thou art more lovely and more temperate: " - "Sonnet 18" - William Shakespeare
- "Upon a dim, warm, misty day, toward the close of November, and during the strange interregnum of the seasons which in America is termed the Indian Summer, Mr. Bedloe departed as usual for the hills."- "A Tale of the Ragged Mountains" - Edgar Allan Poe
- "In a field one summer's day a Grasshopper was hopping about, chirping and singing to its heart's content." - "The Ant and the Grasshopper" - Aesop
- "Today is the first of August. It is hot, steamy and wet. It is raining. I am tempted to write a poem. But I remember what it said on one rejection slip: 'After a heavy rainfall, poems titled 'Rain' pour in from across the nation." - The Unabridged Journals of Sylvia Plath - Sylvia Plath
Summer Poems
- "Warm Summer Sun" by Mark Twain
Mark Twain's short summer poem contains the lines: "Warm summer sun,Shine kindly here, Warm southern wind, Blow softly here."
- "Midsummer" by William Cullen Bryant
This poem of a hot summer contains the lines: "The bird hath sought his tree, the snake his den, The trout floats dead in the hot stream, and men."
- "Fireflies in the Garden" by Robert Frost
Frost's poems about summer fireflies includes the lines: "And here on earth come emulating flies, That though they never equal stars in size,"
- "Summer in the South" by Paul Laurence Dunbar
Dunbar's summer poem contains the lines: "The garden thrives, but the tender shoots Are yellow-green and tiny."
- "Summer Sun" by Robert Louis Stevenson
Stevenson's poem about the summer sunshine includes the lines: "Great is the sun, and wide he goes Through empty heaven without repose; "
- "Rain in Summer" by Henry Wadsworth Longfello
This Longfellow rain poem contains the lines: "How beautiful is the rain! How it clatters along the roofs, Like the tramp of hoofs How it gushes and struggles out."
- "Song for a Summer’s Day" by Sylvia Plath
This Plath poem contains the lines: "Sheen of the noonsun striking Took my heart as if It were a green-tipped leaf."