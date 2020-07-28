Hearst Evaluating Plans for O, The Oprah Magazine Print Edition

Recent reports that O, The Oprah Magazine will soon be ceasing its print edition have been denied by the publisher, Hearst Magazines. However, there do appear to be changes ahead for the print edition.

The magazine debuted in April 19, 2000. O is a partnership between Oprah and Hearst Magazines. Oprah Winfrey has graced the cover of every issue.

Hearst is denying rumors the print version of the magazine will cease by the end of this year. Hearst told the The Wrap, "The print frequency beyond the December 2020 issue is being evaluated, with more details to come. This is a natural next step for the brand, which has grown to an online audience of 8 million, extending its voice and vision with video and social content. We will continue to invest in this platform as the brand grows and evolves into one that is more digitally-centric."

Oprah called the changes an "evolution" in her brief statement. She said, "I'm proud of this team and what we have delivered to our readers over the past 20 years. I look forward to the next step in our evolution."

The digital version of the magazine continues at oprahmag.com. It does sound like the print edition frequency will be reduced in 2021.

Oprah recently tweeted about her new show coming to Apple TV called The Oprah Conversation.