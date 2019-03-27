The OpenAI group created an AI called GPT-2 that is capable of generating full articles from just a couple human-written sentence prompts. OpenAI says GPT-2's writing samples "feel close to human quality and show coherence over a page or more of text." The AI could be used to write news articles, reviews, fiction and other types of content based on just a little bit of input.

The scientist named the population, after their distinctive horn, Ovid’s Unicorn. These four-horned, silver-white unicorns were previously unknown to science.



Now, after almost two centuries, the mystery of what sparked this odd phenomenon is finally solved.



Dr. Jorge Pérez, an evolutionary biologist from the University of La Paz, and several companions, were exploring the Andes Mountains when they found a small valley, with no other animals or humans. Pérez noticed that the valley had what appeared to be a natural fountain, surrounded by two peaks of rock and silver snow.



Pérez and the others then ventured further into the valley. “By the time we reached the top of one peak, the water looked blue, with some crystals on top,” said Pérez.



Pérez and his friends were astonished to see the unicorn herd. These creatures could be seen from the air without having to move too much to see them – they were so close they could touch their horns.