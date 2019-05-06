Nicholas Hoult Plays J.R.R. Tolkien in Biopic

Nicholaus Hoult stars as J.R.R. Tolkien (The Hobbit, Lord of the Rings) in the upcoming biopic, Tolkien. The film explores Tolkien's relationships with friends and colleagues as well as the impact World War I had on his life and work.

Tolkien explores the formative years of the renowned author’s life as he finds friendship, courage and inspiration among a fellow group of writers and artists at school. Their brotherhood strengthens as they grow up and weather love and loss together, including Tolkien’s tumultuous courtship of his beloved Edith Bratt, until the outbreak of the First World War which threatens to tear their fellowship apart. All of these experiences would later inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-earth novels.

Image: Fox Searchlight