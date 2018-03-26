Motivate Yourself to Write Daily with 750 Words
Some writers need nudging and motivation to write especially if writing is starting to feel more like work than it should. A site called 750 Words was created to help motivate writers ti do what they do best and learn to write every day. The name of the site comes from the fact that 750 words is equal to about three pages of writing and the goal of the site is to learn to write that much every day.The site will keep track of the number of words you write, when you write, when you take breaks from writing, your words created per minute and more. The chart above provides an example of the data generated for you at 750 Words. In addition to your word productivity the site also provides information about the "feelings, themes, and mindset of your words."
750 Words creator Buster Benson explains how he was inspired by The Artist's Way to come up 750 Words.
I've long been inspired by an idea I first learned about in The Artist's Way called morning pages. Morning pages are three pages of writing done every day, typically encouraged to be in "long hand", typically done in the morning, that can be about anything and everything that comes into your head. It's about getting it all out of your head, and is not supposed to be edited or censored in any way. The idea is that if you can get in the habit of writing three pages a day, that it will help clear your mind and get the ideas flowing for the rest of the day.Writers that write a lot of words on 750 Words are rewarded with points and badges. Animal badges are given as rewards for accomplishing certain tasks, such as a penquin badge for writing 5 days in a row. One very impressive badge, called The Mega Flock, is for writing one million words. Writer Rick Webb shared his badge in a tweet last year.
The site is currently being used by nearly 400,000 writers. The first month is free. 750 Words costs $5 per month after the first month.
