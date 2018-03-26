Motivate Yourself to Write Daily with 750 Words

Some writers need nudging and motivation to write especially if writing is starting to feel more like work than it should. A site called 750 Words was created to help motivate writers ti do what they do best and learn to write every day. The name of the site comes from the fact that 750 words is equal to about three pages of writing and the goal of the site is to learn to write that much every day.

I've long been inspired by an idea I first learned about in The Artist's Way called morning pages. Morning pages are three pages of writing done every day, typically encouraged to be in "long hand", typically done in the morning, that can be about anything and everything that comes into your head. It's about getting it all out of your head, and is not supposed to be edited or censored in any way. The idea is that if you can get in the habit of writing three pages a day, that it will help clear your mind and get the ideas flowing for the rest of the day.

Image: 750 Words