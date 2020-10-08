Louise Gluck Awarded Nobel Prize in Literature for 2020

American poet Louise Gluck has been announced as the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2020. The winner was announced today by the Nobel Foundation.

The Nobel Foundation says Gluck was awarded the Nobel Prize "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."

Some of Gluck's previous honors have included the Wallace Stevens Award, Los Angeles Book Prize, Gold Medal for Poetry, Pulitzer Prize, William Carlos Williams Award, National Humanities Medal and the Griffin Poetry Prize 2010. She was Poet Laureate of the United States from 2003-2004. She is an English professor at Yale University.

She has authored over a dozen poetry and prose collections. Some of her collections include The Wild Iris, Meadowlands, Averno, The Seven Ages and Faithful and Virtuous Night. A bibliography can be found on Wikipedia.

You can listen to a clip of Gluck reading from her collection A Village Life on YouTube.

The Nobel Prize was presented by Mats Malm, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, on 8 October 2020.

