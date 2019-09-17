Laura Lippman Discusses Her Visual and Colorful Outlining Technique

Laura Lippman has a unique outlining process that is visual and colorful. She explains her outlining process in a blog post and a recent video from Harpercollins.

Generally, I produce these outlines when I'm feeling really stuck. That can come as early as the first half of the book or as late as the three-fourths mark. The more important thing is that the outlines are not text-reliant. They eschew words as much as possible as I break the book down into a series of colors and symbols. Then I step back and look at what I’ve done, my eyes searching for what’s wrong, what’s out of balance, what’s not working.