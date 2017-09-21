Kim Jong Un's Dotard Insult Sends Americans Scrambling for Dictionaries
Posted on September 21, 2017
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un called U.S. President Donald Trump a "dotard" in his latest threat. The word quickly began trending on social media. The use of the word by the North Korean dictator had many consulting their dictionaries - or favorite dictionary website - to look up the word.The definition returned with a Google search is "an old person, especially one who has become weak or senile." The Merriam-Website definition is "a person in his or her dotage." Dotage is then defined as "a state or period of senile decay marked by decline of mental poise and alertness."
NBC News reports that "dotard" is used multiple times in the speech, which runs approximately 500 words. Kim Jong Un says, "I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire." NBC News says dotard is an "arcane word for an elderly person who is weak minded or senile." An article on Merriam-Webster says the word first began being used in the 14th century and it initially had the meaning of "imbecile."
Kim Jong Un's threat comes after Donald Trump has been calling him "Rocket Man." Trump first used Rocket Man as a nickname for Kim Jong Un in a tweet. He then used Rocket Man again on Tuesday in an address to the United Nations. Trump said, "The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime. "
Donald Trump has not yet responded to being called a dotard by the leader of the rogue nation.
Image: KCNA/DSK
