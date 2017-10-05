Kazuo Ishiguro Wins 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature

Kazuo Ishiguro has been named the winner fo the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature. Ishiguro was born in Japan and then moved to England with his family. He has been writing critically acclaimed novels since 1982. His first novel, A Pale View of Hills, was based on his thesis. His latest novel, The Buried Giant, was published in 2015. Ishiguro's announcement is being much more well received than last year's winner, Bob Dylan.

Image: Swedish Academy

