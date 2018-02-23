Joss Whedon Exits Batgirl Over Lack of a Story
Posted on February 23, 2018
Joss Whedon is exiting the Batgirl film project at Warner Bros. His exit comes nearly a year after he took on the project last March. Whedon was going to be writer/director of a film about Batgirl/Barbara Gordon.Whedon told The Hollywood Reporter, "Batgirl is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realize I really didn't have a story. I'm grateful to Geoff and Toby and everyone who was so welcoming when I arrived, and so understanding when I...uh, is there a sexier word for 'failed'?"
There is no movie without a story to tell. It is unfortunate Whedon was unable to come up with one. He would certainly know whether or not he had a good story given his past successes like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Avengers. The success of Wonder Woman certainly has put a lot of pressure on future films starring female comicbook characters.
It will be interesting to see who steps in to take Whedon's place. EW reports that Roxane Gay, the betselling author of Bad Feminist and Hunger, has offered to write the film. Gay also wrote the wrote the Black Panther: World of Wakanda comics series.
Image: DC Comics
