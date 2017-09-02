Jorie Graham Wins the 2017 Wallace Stevens Award

Jorie Graham has won the 2017 Wallace Stevens Award. The annual award carries a stipend of $100,000. It was established in 1994. It is one of the American Poets Prizes awarded by the Academy of American Poets.

Ed Roberson received the Academy of American Poets Fellowship

Patrick Rosal's book Brooklyn Antediluvian received the Lenore Marshall Poetry Prize

received the Lenore Marshall Poetry Prize Sam Sax's book Bury It won the James Laughlin Award

won the James Laughlin Award Pitor Florczyk's Building the Barricade by Anna Swirszczynska won the Harold Morton London Translation Award

by Anna Swirszczynska won the Harold Morton London Translation Award Thomas E. Peterson's translation of the work of Italian poet Franco Fortini won the Raiziss/De Palchi Fellowship

Frances Revel won the Aliki Perroti and Seth Frank Most Promising Young Poet Award for her poem "Hymn for the End of Drought."

Image: Ecco

More from Writers Write