Javaka Steptoe Wins 2017 Caldecott Medal for Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat

Javaka Steptoe has won the 2017 Caldecott Medal for Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat (Little, Brown). The picture book, which he wrote and illustrated, is a vibrant biography of street artist Basquiat. The book also is the winner of the 2017 Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award

Image: Hachette

More from Writers Write