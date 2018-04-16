How Many Words is That?

A frequently asked question is how many words are there in a short story, novel, thesis paper, etc. It is easy to get a quick word count for your own story or paper, but writers and students also understandably want to know how long a certain type of writing is. There is not always a standard length but there are length parameters that different types of writing fit in. Below we have listed some standard word counts for different types of writing. We have also given explanations for these lengths below.

Tweet (original) - 140 characters

Tweet (2018) - 280 characters

Poem - 3 words to book length

Children's Picture Book - usually 32 pages

Short Short Story - about 1,500 words

Short Story - up to 10,000 words

Dissertation - 100 to 200 pages (25,000 to 50,000 words)

Novelette - 7,500 to 17,500 words

Novella - 17,500 to 40,000 words

Novel - 60,000 to 100,000 words

War and Peace - 587,287 words

- 587,287 words King James Bible - about 780,000

Longest Novel - over 3 million words

