Henry Holt Rushes Fire and Fury Into Bookstores After Trump Legal Threat

Henry Holt is expediting publication of Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury book about the Trump White House. Early excerpts from the book have already ignited a firestorm and damaged the relationship between President Trump and Steve Bannon, former Trump campaign ceo and White House Chief Strategist. Trump's personal attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to Henry Holt in a last-minute attempt to quash publication of the book. This legal strategy failed. The publisher is speeding up the release date instead.

Image: Henry Holt

