Hailee Steinfeld to Star in Emily Dickinson Sitcom

Hailee Steinfeld will play American poet Emily Dickinson in an upcoming series ordered by Apple. Variety reports that Alena Smith will be writer and executive producer of the series. David Gordon Green will direct and executive produce. It is a straight-to-series order meaning a full first season will be produced for Apple.

Image: Hailee Steinfeld

