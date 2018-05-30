Hailee Steinfeld to Star in Emily Dickinson Sitcom
Hailee Steinfeld will play American poet Emily Dickinson in an upcoming series ordered by Apple. Variety reports that Alena Smith will be writer and executive producer of the series. David Gordon Green will direct and executive produce. It is a straight-to-series order meaning a full first season will be produced for Apple.Dickinson was 18th century poet. She was born in Amherst, Massachusetts in 1830. Her poetry was not recognized until after death. You can read some of her poems here. Dickinson wrote nearly 1800 poems.
The series starring Steinfeld will be set in Dickinson's 18th century era. However, Deadline reports that it will have a "modern sensibility and tone." Deadline also says the series will explore "the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer who doesn't fit in to her own time through her imaginative point of view."
Hailee has managed to succeed in both music and acting in her young career. Her acting roles in movies have included True Grit, Pitch Perfect 3 and Ender's Game. Her latest single is "Capital Letters." Hailee shared the above image from her hotel room at the Met Gala on Instagram. She wrote, "Started at 14, now I’m here. #MetBall." She was 14 years old when she lander her role in True Grit. She was nominated for an Oscar for her performance.
Image: Hailee Steinfeld