Established: 1978
The Missouri Review Guidelines Information
Frequency: 3 issues per year
Website URL: https://www.missourireview.com/
Twitter: @Missouri_Review
Description: The Missouri Review is an award-winning literary publication featuring fiction, poetry, nonfiction, features and interviews.
Editor(s): Speer Morgan
Needs: Poetry, fiction and nonfiction of general interest. Poetry is published as a poetry features.
Length: standard response time is about 10-12 week
Rights: First serial rights
Payment: $40 per printed page
Tips: TMR says simultaneous submissions are okay as long as you notify them if you are accepted elsewhere. TMR also offers poetry and fiction prizes. TMR receives about 12,000 submissions each year. It says its acceptance rate is under 1%. There is a detailed FAQ available that answers many submission questions.
You can read an interview with The Missouri Review editor and author Speer Morgan in Vox magazine.
How to Submit: Online through the submissions manager or by mail. There is a small fee to submit electronically.
Guidelines Url: https://www.missourireview.com/submissions/
Address: The Missouri Review
357 McReynolds Hall University of Missouri Columbia MO 65211 USA
This listing was last reviewed and/or updated on 2019-09-02
Image Credit: The Missouri Review
