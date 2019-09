The Missouri Review Guidelines Information

The Missouri Review

Founded: 1978
Frequency: 3 issues per year
Description: An award-winning literary publication featuring fiction, poetry, nonfiction, features and interviews.
Editor: Speer Morgan
Content: Poetry, fiction and nonfiction of general interest. Poetry is published as a poetry features.
Response time: Standard response time is about 10-12 weeks
Rights: First serial rights
Payment: $40 per printed page
Notes: TMR says simultaneous submissions are okay as long as you notify them if you are accepted elsewhere. TMR also offers poetry and fiction prizes. TMR receives about 12,000 submissions each year. It says its acceptance rate is under 1%. There is a detailed FAQ available that answers many submission questions. You can read an interview with editor and author Speer Morgan in Vox magazine.
Submission method: Online through the submissions manager or by mail. There is a small fee to submit electronically.
Address: The Missouri Review, 357 McReynolds Hall, University of Missouri, Columbia MO 65211 USA